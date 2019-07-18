Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 18, 2019 2:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 ½
San Diego 3 1 .750 ½
Orlando 2 2 .500
New York 1 2 .333 2
Vegas 1 3 .250
Orange County 0 2 .000
Washington 0 2 .000
Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16

Orange County at at Washington, ppd.

San Diego 25, Orlando 15

Springfield 25, New York 13

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.

