World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Orlando
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Orange County
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Vegas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Wednesday’s Matches
Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16
Orange County at at Washington, ppd.
San Diego 25, Orlando 15
Springfield 25, New York 13
Orange County 22, New York 15
Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19
Washington at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.
