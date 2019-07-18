Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 18, 2019 10:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½
San Diego 3 1 .750 1
Orlando 2 3 .400
Orange County 1 2 .333
New York 1 3 .250 3
Vegas 1 3 .250 3
Washington 0 3 .000
Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 16

Orange County at at Washington, ppd.

San Diego 25, Orlando 15

Springfield 25, New York 13

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 22, New York 15

Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19

Springfield 21, Washington 17

Friday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.

