World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Orlando
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Orange County
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Vegas
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Thursday’s Matches
Orange County 22, New York 15
Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19
Springfield 21, Washington 17
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 5 p.m.
Springfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.