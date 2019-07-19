Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 19, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½
San Diego 3 1 .750 1
Orlando 2 3 .400
Orange County 1 2 .333
New York 1 3 .250 3
Vegas 1 3 .250 3
Washington 0 3 .000
Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 22, New York 15

Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19

Springfield 21, Washington 17

Friday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Vegas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 5 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Springfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.