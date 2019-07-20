World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Vegas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Orlando
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Orange County
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Washington
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Thursday’s Matches
Orange County 22, New York 15
Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19
Springfield 21, Washington 17
New York 22, Washington 13
Philadelphia 23, Orlando 15
Vegas 23, San Diego 15
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 5 p.m.
Springfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
