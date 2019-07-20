Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 5 1 .833
San Diego 3 2 .600
New York 2 3 .400
Vegas 2 3 .400
Orlando 2 4 .333 3
Orange County 1 2 .333
Washington 0 4 .000 4
Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 22, New York 15

Philadelphia 24, Orlando 19

Springfield 21, Washington 17

Friday’s Matches

New York 22, Washington 13

Philadelphia 23, Orlando 15

Vegas 23, San Diego 15

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 5 p.m.

Springfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

