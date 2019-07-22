World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 6 1 .857 — Springfield 5 1 .833 ½ New York 4 3 .571 2 San Diego 4 3 .571 2 Orange County 2 2 .500 2½ Vegas 2 5 .286 4 Orlando 2 6 .250 4½ Washington 1 5 .167 4½ Saturday’s Matches

New York 22, Washington 16

Orange County 24, San Diego 17

Springfield 19, Vegas 18

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 18

New York 23, Orlando 18

San Diego 24, Springfield 20

Monday’s Matches

Washington 23, Orlando 19

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9 p.m.

New York at Vegas, 10 p.m.

