World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Springfield
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Orange County
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Vegas
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Orlando
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Saturday’s Matches
New York 22, Washington 16
Orange County 24, San Diego 17
Springfield 19, Vegas 18
Philadelphia 21, Vegas 18
New York 23, Orlando 18
San Diego 24, Springfield 20
Washington 23, Orlando 19
Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orange County, 9 p.m.
New York at Vegas, 10 p.m.
