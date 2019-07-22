Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 22, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 6 1 .857
Springfield 5 1 .833 ½
New York 4 3 .571 2
San Diego 4 3 .571 2
Orange County 2 2 .500
Vegas 2 5 .286 4
Orlando 2 6 .250
Washington 1 5 .167
Saturday’s Matches

New York 22, Washington 16

Orange County 24, San Diego 17

Springfield 19, Vegas 18

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, Vegas 18

New York 23, Orlando 18

San Diego 24, Springfield 20

Monday’s Matches

Washington 23, Orlando 19

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9 p.m.

New York at Vegas, 10 p.m.

