World TeamTennis Glance

July 24, 2019 1:04 am
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 6 1 .857
Philadelphia 7 2 .778
New York 4 4 .500
San Diego 4 4 .500
Orange County 3 3 .500
Vegas 3 5 .375
Orlando 2 6 .250
Washington 1 5 .167
Monday’s Matches

Washington 23, Orlando 19

Springfield 19, Orange County 18

Philadelphia 23, San Diego 16

Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 19

Vegas 24, New York 20

Wednesday’s Matches

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

New York at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m.

