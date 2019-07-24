World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Springfield 6 1 .857 — Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — New York 4 4 .500 2½ San Diego 4 4 .500 2½ Orange County 3 3 .500 2½ Vegas 3 5 .375 3½ Orlando 2 6 .250 4½ Washington 1 5 .167 4½ Monday’s Matches

Washington 23, Orlando 19

Springfield 19, Orange County 18

Philadelphia 23, San Diego 16

Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 19

Advertisement

Vegas 24, New York 20

Wednesday’s Matches

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

New York at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.