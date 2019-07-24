World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Springfield 6 1 .857 — Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — New York 4 4 .500 2½ San Diego 4 4 .500 2½ Orange County 3 3 .500 2½ Vegas 3 5 .375 3½ Orlando 3 6 .333 4 Washington 1 6 .143 5 Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 19

Vegas 24, New York 20

Wednesday’s Matches

Orlando 21, Washington 18

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

New York at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.