Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 24, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Springfield 6 1 .857
Philadelphia 7 2 .778
New York 4 4 .500
San Diego 4 4 .500
Orange County 3 3 .500
Vegas 3 5 .375
Orlando 3 6 .333 4
Washington 1 6 .143 5
Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 19

Vegas 24, New York 20

Wednesday’s Matches

Orlando 21, Washington 18

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

New York at Orange County, 9 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth