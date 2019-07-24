World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|San Diego
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Orange County
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Vegas
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Orlando
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Washington
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Tuesday’s Matches
Orange County 20, Philadelphia 19
Vegas 24, New York 20
Orlando 21, Washington 18
San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.
New York at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Orange County at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.