World TeamTennis Glance

July 26, 2019
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 8 2 .800
Springfield 7 1 .875 1
New York 5 5 .500 3
San Diego 5 5 .500 3
Orange County 4 4 .500 3
Vegas 3 6 .333
Orlando 3 6 .333
Washington 1 7 .125 6
Wednesday’s Matches

Orlando 21, Washington 18

Springfield 22, San Diego 17

New York 20, Orange County 19

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia 24, Washington 17

San Diego 22, New York 15

Orange County 19, Vegas 18

Friday’s Matches

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m

San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.

