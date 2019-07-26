World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|.800
|Springfield
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|San Diego
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Orange County
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Vegas
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Washington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Wednesday’s Matches
Orlando 21, Washington 18
Springfield 22, San Diego 17
New York 20, Orange County 19
Philadelphia 24, Washington 17
San Diego 22, New York 15
Orange County 19, Vegas 18
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m
San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.
