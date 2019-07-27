World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|9
|2
|.818
|Springfield
|7
|2
|.777
|1
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Orange County
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Orlando
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Vegas
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Washington
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Thursday’s Matches
Philadelphia 24, Washington 17
San Diego 22, New York 15
Orange County 19, Vegas 18
Philadelphia 20, Washington 17
Orlando 23, Springfield 15
San Diego 20, Orange County 17
Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m
San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.
