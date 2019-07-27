World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 9 2 .818 Springfield 7 2 .777 1 San Diego 6 5 .545 3 New York 5 5 .500 3½ Orange County 4 5 .444 4 Orlando 4 6 .400 4½ Vegas 3 6 .333 5 Washington 1 8 .111 7 Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia 24, Washington 17

San Diego 22, New York 15

Orange County 19, Vegas 18

Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Orlando 23, Springfield 15

San Diego 20, Orange County 17

Saturday’s Matches

Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m

San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.

