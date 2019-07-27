Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 27, 2019 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 9 2 .818
Springfield 7 2 .777 1
San Diego 6 5 .545 3
New York 5 5 .500
Orange County 4 5 .444 4
Orlando 4 6 .400
Vegas 3 6 .333 5
Washington 1 8 .111 7
Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia 24, Washington 17

San Diego 22, New York 15

Orange County 19, Vegas 18

Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Advertisement

Orlando 23, Springfield 15

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

San Diego 20, Orange County 17

Saturday’s Matches

Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m

San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established