Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 27, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 9 2 .818
Springfield 7 2 .777 1
San Diego 6 5 .545 3
New York 5 5 .500
Orange County 4 5 .444 4
Orlando 4 6 .400
Vegas 3 6 .333 5
Washington 1 8 .111 7
Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Orlando 23, Springfield 15

San Diego 20, Orange County 17

Saturday’s Matches

Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m

Advertisement

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m

San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, Noon

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established