World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Springfield
|7
|2
|.777
|1
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Orange County
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Orlando
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Vegas
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Washington
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Friday’s Matches
Philadelphia 20, Washington 17
Orlando 23, Springfield 15
San Diego 20, Orange County 17
Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m
San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Orange County at Washington, Noon
Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
