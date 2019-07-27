World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 9 2 .818 — Springfield 7 2 .777 1 San Diego 6 5 .545 3 New York 5 5 .500 3½ Orange County 4 5 .444 4 Orlando 4 6 .400 4½ Vegas 3 6 .333 5 Washington 1 8 .111 7 Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Orlando 23, Springfield 15

San Diego 20, Orange County 17

Saturday’s Matches

Springfield at Washington, 6 p.m

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m

San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, Noon

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

