World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Springfield
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Vegas
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Orange County
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Orlando
|4
|7
|.367
|5
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Friday’s Matches
Philadelphia 20, Washington 17
Orlando 23, Springfield 15
San Diego 20, Orange County 17
Washington 23, Springfield 20
New York 22, Orlando 18
Vegas 17, Orange County, 16
Springfield at Piladelphia, 6 p.m
San Diego at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Orange County at Washington, Noon
Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.