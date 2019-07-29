Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 29, 2019 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 10 2 .833
Springfield 7 5 .583
San Diego 7 5 .583 3
New York 6 5 .545
Orange County 4 6 .400 5
Orlando 4 7 .363
Vegas 4 7 .363
Washington 2 8 .200 7
Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Washington 17

Orlando 23, Springfield 15

San Diego 20, Orange County 17

Saturday’s Matches

Washington 23, Springfield 20

Advertisement

New York 22, Orlando 18

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Vegas 17, Orange County, 16

Sunday’s Matches

Piladelphia 22, Springfield 20

San Diego 23, Vegas 18

Monday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, Noon

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA