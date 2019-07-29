Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 29, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 10 2 .833
New York 7 5 .583 3
San Diego 7 5 .583 3
Springfield 7 6 .538
Orange County 5 6 .454
Orlando 4 7 .363
Vegas 4 7 .363
Washington 2 9 .182
Sunday’s Matches

Piladelphia 22, Springfield 20

San Diego 23, Vegas 18

Monday’s Matches

Orange County 25, Washington 11

New York 22, Springfield 19

Advertisement

Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Vegas at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown