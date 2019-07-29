World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Springfield
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Orange County
|5
|6
|.454
|4½
|Orlando
|4
|7
|.363
|5½
|Vegas
|4
|7
|.363
|5½
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|7½
|Sunday’s Matches
Piladelphia 22, Springfield 20
San Diego 23, Vegas 18
Orange County 25, Washington 11
New York 22, Springfield 19
Orlando at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orange County at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.
