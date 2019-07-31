Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 31, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 11 2 .846
San Diego 8 5 .615 3
Springfield 8 6 .571
New York 7 6 .538 4
Orange County 6 7 .462 5
Vegas 6 7 .462 5
Orlando 4 9 .308 7
Washington 2 11 .154 9
Monday’s Matches

Orange County 25, Washington 11

New York 22, Springfield 19

Orange County 19, Orlando 18

Vegas 21, Washington 10

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, New York 15

Springfield 22, Orange County 16

Vegas 22, Orlando 18

San Diego 25, Washington 7

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'