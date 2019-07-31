World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Springfield
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Orange County
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Vegas
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Orlando
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Washington
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|Monday’s Matches
Orange County 25, Washington 11
New York 22, Springfield 19
Orange County 19, Orlando 18
Vegas 21, Washington 10
Philadelphia 25, New York 15
Springfield 22, Orange County 16
Vegas 22, Orlando 18
San Diego 25, Washington 7
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.
