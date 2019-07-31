Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World TeamTennis Glance

July 31, 2019 9:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
y-Philadelphia 11 3 .786
x-San Diego 8 5 .615
x-New York 8 6 .571 3
x-Springfield 8 6 .571 3
Orange County 6 7 .462
Vegas 6 7 .462
Orlando 4 9 .308
Washington 2 11 .154

y-clinched ‥1 seed

x-clinched playoff

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, New York 15

Springfield 22, Orange County 16

Vegas 22, Orlando 18

San Diego 25, Washington 7

Wednesday’s Matches

New York 21, Philadelphia 16

Vegas at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

No matches

Friday’s Playoff Matches

TBD

