World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Philadelphia
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|x-Springfield
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|x-New York
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Orange County
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Vegas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Orlando
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Washington
|3
|11
|.214
|8
y-clinched ‥1 seed
x-clinched playoff
Philadelphia 25, New York 15
Springfield 22, Orange County 16
Vegas 22, Orlando 18
San Diego 25, Washington 7
New York 21, Philadelphia 16
Springfield 21, Vegas 20
Washington 25, Orange County 15
Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No matches
TBD
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.