World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB y-Philadelphia 11 3 .786 — x-San Diego 8 5 .615 2½ x-Springfield 9 6 .600 2½ x-New York 8 6 .571 3 Orange County 6 8 .429 5 Vegas 6 8 .429 5 Orlando 4 9 .308 6½ Washington 3 11 .214 8

y-clinched ‥1 seed

x-clinched playoff

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, New York 15

Springfield 22, Orange County 16

Advertisement

Vegas 22, Orlando 18

San Diego 25, Washington 7

Wednesday’s Matches

New York 21, Philadelphia 16

Springfield 21, Vegas 20

Washington 25, Orange County 15

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

No matches

Friday’s Playoff Matches

TBD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.