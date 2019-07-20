Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Writer Jayson Stark, late broadcaster Helfer honored by Hall

July 20, 2019 7:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Jayson Stark accepted the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing on Saturday afternoon at Cooperstown’s Doubleday Field, and he was moved by the moment.

“I am literally living the dream. It feels like it is happening to somebody else,” said Stark, a Phillies beat writer and national columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer from 1979-2000. “This would be the honor of a lifetime even if it wasn’t voted on by the baseball writers, but that makes it more special because all I ever wanted, from the time I was a kid, was to be one of you (baseball writers).”

Stark, acclaimed for mixing humor with impeccable knowledge during more than four decades, also wrote for and appeared on ESPN and now writes for The Athletic and appears on MLB Network.

The late broadcaster Al Helfer was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. Helfer, who died in 1975, broadcast his first game at age 16 in 1933 for Pittsburgh and also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Brooklyn Dodgers and later called games on radio for the Mutual Game of the Day in the 1950s. Helfer called 14 no-hitters and such memorable moments as Gabby Hartnett’s Homer in the Gloamin’ in 1938 and Bobby Thomson’s NL pennant-winning home run for the Giants in 1951.

Advertisement

The Hall of Fame inductions ceremony is Sunday. Relievers Mariano Rivera and Lee Smith, designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines, and starters Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay will be honored.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.