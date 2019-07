By The Associated Press

Sunday At National Tennis Centre Lielupe Jurmala, Latvia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Championship

Anastasia Sevastova (1), Latvia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles Championship

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Galina Voskoboeva (1), Kazakhstan, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 10-6.

