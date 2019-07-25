Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Baltic Open Results

July 25, 2019 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At National Tennis Centre Lielupe
Jurmala, Latvia
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Anastasia Potapova (6), Russia, def. Diana Marcinkevica, Latvia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, 6-0, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Advertisement
Doubles
First Round

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Anita Raina, India, def. Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 12-10.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Elixane Lechemia, France, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Paula Kania, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 2-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth