WTA Baltic Open Results

Thursday At National Tennis Centre Lielupe Jurmala, Latvia Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Anastasia Potapova (6), Russia, def. Diana Marcinkevica, Latvia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Valentyna Ivakhnenko, Russia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, 6-0, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Advertisement

Doubles First Round

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Anita Raina, India, def. Beatrice Gumulya and Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 12-10.

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Elixane Lechemia, France, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Paula Kania, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 2-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.