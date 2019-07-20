WTA BRD Bucharest Open Results

Saturday At Arenele BNR Bucharest Bucharest, Romania Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Laura Siegemund (6), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Martina di Giuseppe, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

