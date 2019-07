By The Associated Press

Sunday At Arenele BNR Bucharest Bucharest, Romania Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Championship

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles Championship

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Kristyna Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

