WTA BRD Bucharest Open Results

Tuesday At Arenele BNR Bucharest Bucharest, Romania Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Jacqueline Cristian, Romania, def. Sorana Cirstea (5), Romania, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Kristyna Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Alexandra Cadantu, Romania, 7-5, 6-1.

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.

Jamiee Fourlis, Australia, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Xu Shilin, China, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 7-5.

Anastasija Sevastova (1), Latvia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, vs. Martina di Giuseppe, Italy, 6-3, 1-6, susp.

Doubles First Round

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Marie Benoit and Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-4.

Aliona Bolsova, Spain, and Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, def. Akgul Amanmuradova, Uzbekistan, and Cristina Dinu, Romania, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Kristyna Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Naiktha Bains, Britain, and Anastasia Grymalska, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

