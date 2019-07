WTA BRD Bucharest Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Arenele BNR Bucharest Bucharest, Romania Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, de. Anastasija Sevastova (1), Latvia, 6-2, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Aliona Bolsova (7), Spain, 6-0, 3-2 retired.

Martina di Giuseppe, Italy, def. Veronika Kudermetova (3), Russia, 2-6, 5-4 retired.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Jacqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Kristyna Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, def. Irina Bara and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, walkover.

Semifinals

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Kristyna Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Aliona Bolsova, Spain, and Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, walkover.

