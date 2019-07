WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne Lausanne, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Han Xinyun, China, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Daria Gavrilova (7), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, vs. Caroline Garcia (2), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Alizé Cornet (3), France, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, def. Ankita Raina, India, and Rosalie van der Hoek, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Xenia Knoll (3), Switzerland, def. Tess Sugnaux and Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 5-7, 7-5, 11-9.

Quarterfinals

Anastasia Potapova and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Ylena In-Albon and Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.

