WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

Saturday At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne Lausanne, Switzerland Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Alizé Cornet (3), France, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun (1), China, vs. Cornelia Lister, Switzerland, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

