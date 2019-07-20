Listen Live Sports

WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

July 20, 2019 11:14 am
 
Saturday
At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Alizé Cornet (3), France, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun (1), China, vs. Cornelia Lister, Switzerland, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

