WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

|Saturday
|At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Alizé Cornet (3), France, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun (1), China, def. Cornelia Lister, Switzerland, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.
