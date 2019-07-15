WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

|Monday
|At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Tess Sugnaux, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Daria Gavrilova (7), Australia, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-0, 6-3.
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.
Han Xinyun, China, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Eugenie Bouchard (8), Canada, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Ylena In-Albon and Conny Perrin, Switzerland, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, and Mihaela Buzarnescu (2), Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
