The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Ladies Championship Lausanne Results

July 15, 2019 2:26 pm
 
Monday
At Tennis Club Stade Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Tess Sugnaux, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova (7), Australia, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-0, 6-3.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.

Han Xinyun, China, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Eugenie Bouchard (8), Canada, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles
First Round

Ylena In-Albon and Conny Perrin, Switzerland, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, and Mihaela Buzarnescu (2), Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

