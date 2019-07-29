Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

July 29, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Carla Suarez Navarro (6), Spian, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Alja Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Advertisement

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Doubles
First Round

Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Peng Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown