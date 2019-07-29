WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Monday At SJSU Tennis Center San Jose, Calif. Purse: $876,183 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Carla Suarez Navarro (6), Spian, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Alja Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Peng Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

