WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

|Monday
|At SJSU Tennis Center
|San Jose, Calif.
|Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Carla Suarez Navarro (6), Spian, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.
Mayo Hibi, Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).
Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Alja Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.
Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Peng Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.
