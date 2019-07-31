Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

July 31, 2019 2:03 am
 
Tuesday
At SJSU Tennis Center
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $876,183 (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Donna Vekic (5), Croatia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (8), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, and Alja Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Liang En-Shuo, Taiwan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5.

