WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Tuesday At Country Time Club Palermo, Sicily Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Laura Siegemund (6), Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, 7-5, 6-2.

Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-0, 6-1.

Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Federico Rossi, Italy, def. Martina di Giuseppe and Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, walkover.

Alison Bai, Australia, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, and Paula Cristina Gonçalves, Brazil, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.

Lara Arruabarrena and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

