WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

|Tuesday
|At Country Time Club
|Palermo, Sicily
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Laura Siegemund (6), Germany, 6-1, 6-4.
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, 7-5, 6-2.
Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, 6-0, 6-1.
Viktoria Kuzmova (3), Slovakia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Federico Rossi, Italy, def. Martina di Giuseppe and Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, walkover.
Alison Bai, Australia, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, def. Gabriela Ce, Brazil, and Paula Cristina Gonçalves, Brazil, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.
Lara Arruabarrena and Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.