WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

|Friday
|At Country Time Club
|Palermo, Sicily
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.
Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 1-0 retired.
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.
Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Peng Shuai (3), China, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-6.
Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Alison Bai, Australia, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
