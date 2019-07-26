WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Friday At Country Time Club Palermo, Sicily Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 1-0 retired.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Doubles Semifinals

Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Peng Shuai (3), China, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-6.

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Alison Bai, Australia, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

