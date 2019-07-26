Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

July 26, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Sicily
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-0, 1-0 retired.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Advertisement
Doubles
Semifinals

Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Peng Shuai (3), China, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-6.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Alison Bai, Australia, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established