WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Saturday At Country Time Club Palermo, Sicily Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles Championship

Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

