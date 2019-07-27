WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

|Saturday
|At Country Time Club
|Palermo, Sicily
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Jil Teichmann (8), Switzerland, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.
Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
