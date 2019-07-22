WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

|Monday
|At Country Time Club
|Palermo, Sicily
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Amandine Hesse, France, 6-1, 6-3.
Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Pauline Parmentier (5), France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-2, 1-1 retired.
Gabriela Ce, Brazil, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Jessica Pieri, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Jamie Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Peng Shuai (3), China, def. Elena Bogdan and Cristina Dinu, Romania, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.
