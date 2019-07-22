WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Monday At Country Time Club Palermo, Sicily Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Amandine Hesse, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Pauline Parmentier (5), France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-2, 1-1 retired.

Gabriela Ce, Brazil, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Jessica Pieri, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Jamie Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Peng Shuai (3), China, def. Elena Bogdan and Cristina Dinu, Romania, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.

