Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WWE wrestler Jerry Lawler files suit over son’s death

July 29, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tennessee county where his son suffered a fatal injury while incarcerated.

News outlets report the law firm of Rosenblum and Reisman said in a statement on Monday that Lawler is seeking compensatory and punitive damages “for the numerous failures of the county and its employees” that resulted in the death of former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler.

The 46-year-old Lawler was found hanging in his Hardeman County jail cell and died the next day at a hospital. Authorities have said the death resulted from a suicide attempt.

Jerry Lawler has expressed doubt about the manner of his son’s death.

Advertisement

A message seeking comment from Hardeman County officials wasn’t immediately returned.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA