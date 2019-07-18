Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Xie wins 3-meter springboard gold after Laugher falters

July 18, 2019 11:58 am
 
1 min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Defending champion Xie Siyi of China won the men’s 3-meter springboard final Thursday after Jack Laugher of Britain faltered in his last dive at the world swimming championships.

It extended China’s perfect run at the championships to 10 gold medals in 10 diving events.

Laugher led all the way until he only scored 30.6 points in his sixth dive, and had to settle for bronze with 504.55 points. Xie scored 102.60 points in his last dive for a total of 545.45. Cao Yuan of China finished second with 517.85 points.

“I looked at the scoreboard after the third round and then I focused on myself,” Xie said. “I did not watch Jack’s last dive but I comforted him before the awarding ceremony.”

Advertisement

Laugher said he simply made a mistake in his last dive.

“I hit the wall with my right fist after I saw the results,” Laugher said. “When you could potentially make history and do such a good performance and then you make the mistake, I was really angry.”

Alexandre Despatie of Canada was the last non-Chinese diver to win gold in the 3-meter springboard event at the 2005 worlds in Montreal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.