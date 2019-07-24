Listen Live Sports

Yankees 10, Twins 7

July 24, 2019 11:49 pm
 
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 1b 4 1 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 1
Judge rf 5 1 2 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 5 2 2 2 Cruz dh 4 2 2 1
Encrnco dh 5 2 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 2 2
Grgrius ss 5 1 3 3 Sano 1b 2 1 0 0
G.Trres 2b 4 2 1 1 Gnzalez rf 4 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 Arraez 3b 3 2 2 0
Tuchman lf 4 1 2 2 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0
Romine c 3 0 1 1 Cave cf 2 0 0 1
Kepler ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 32 7 9 7
New York 042 300 001—10
Minnesota 210 310 000— 7

DP_New York 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Encarnacion (13), Gregorius (6), Urshela (20), Tauchman (11). 3B_Gregorius (1), Tauchman (1). HR_A.Hicks (12), Encarnacion (30), G.Torres (20), Cruz (22), E.Rosario (22), Gonzalez (12). SF_Romine (1), Garver (1), Cave (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
J.Happ 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 3
Cortes Jr. W,4-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 2 1
Kahnle H,19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
A.Chapman S,26-31 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi L,11-5 4 10 9 9 2 7
Smeltzer 5 5 1 1 0 4

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:24. A_40,127 (38,649).

