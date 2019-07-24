Listen Live Sports

Yankees 10, Twins 7

July 24, 2019 11:49 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .336
Judge rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .311
Hicks cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .251
Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 1 0 1 .229
Gregorius ss 5 1 3 3 0 1 .293
G.Torres 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .295
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Tauchman lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .275
Romine c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Totals 40 10 15 10 2 11
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .299
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 1 2 .272
Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .285
Sano 1b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .230
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257
Arraez 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .379
Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Cave cf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .193
a-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 32 7 9 7 5 8
New York 042 300 001—10 15 0
Minnesota 210 310 000— 7 9 0

a-flied out for Cave in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Encarnacion (13), Gregorius (6), Urshela (20), Tauchman (11). 3B_Gregorius (1), Tauchman (1). HR_Hicks (12), off Odorizzi; G.Torres (20), off Odorizzi; Encarnacion (30), off Smeltzer; Rosario (22), off Happ; Gonzalez (12), off Happ; Cruz (22), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Hicks 2 (36), Encarnacion (72), Gregorius 3 (26), G.Torres (54), Tauchman 2 (25), Romine (18), Garver (42), Cruz (53), Rosario 2 (68), Gonzalez 2 (35), Cave (9). SF_Romine, Garver, Cave.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, G.Torres, Tauchman); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sano). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Cave. GIDP_G.Torres, Gonzalez, Schoop.

DP_New York 2 (Gregorius, G.Torres, LeMahieu), (Urshela, G.Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Sano).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 3 74 5.23
Cortes Jr., W, 4-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 54 4.20
Kahnle, H, 19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.66
Chapman, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.50
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 11-5 4 10 9 9 2 7 102 3.84
Smeltzer 5 5 1 1 0 4 63 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-1, Kahnle 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:24. A_40,127 (38,649).

