Yankees 10, Twins 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.336
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Hicks cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|G.Torres 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.275
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|2
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Sano 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.230
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Arraez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.379
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|5
|8
|New York
|042
|300
|001—10
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|310
|000—
|7
|9
|0
a-flied out for Cave in the 9th.
LOB_New York 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Encarnacion (13), Gregorius (6), Urshela (20), Tauchman (11). 3B_Gregorius (1), Tauchman (1). HR_Hicks (12), off Odorizzi; G.Torres (20), off Odorizzi; Encarnacion (30), off Smeltzer; Rosario (22), off Happ; Gonzalez (12), off Happ; Cruz (22), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Hicks 2 (36), Encarnacion (72), Gregorius 3 (26), G.Torres (54), Tauchman 2 (25), Romine (18), Garver (42), Cruz (53), Rosario 2 (68), Gonzalez 2 (35), Cave (9). SF_Romine, Garver, Cave.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (LeMahieu, G.Torres, Tauchman); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sano). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Minnesota 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Cave. GIDP_G.Torres, Gonzalez, Schoop.
DP_New York 2 (Gregorius, G.Torres, LeMahieu), (Urshela, G.Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 1 (Schoop, Sano).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|74
|5.23
|Cortes Jr., W, 4-0
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|54
|4.20
|Kahnle, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.66
|Chapman, S, 26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 11-5
|4
|10
|9
|9
|2
|7
|102
|3.84
|Smeltzer
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|63
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-1, Kahnle 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:24. A_40,127 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.