Yankees 11, Rockies 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .312 Story ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Dahl rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .301 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .307 a-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Murphy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Totals 34 5 7 5 1 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .334 Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297 Tauchman rf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .244 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .249 Encarnacion dh 5 0 2 3 0 1 .223 Voit 1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .261 Torres 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .297 Romine c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243 Totals 38 11 14 10 5 11

Colorado 000 005 000— 5 7 2 New York 150 300 20x—11 14 0

a-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Senzatela (1), Bettis (1). LOB_Colorado 3, New York 9. 2B_Story (22), Murphy (19), Judge (4), Encarnacion (11), Gregorius (3). HR_Arenado (22), off Tanaka. RBIs_Story (56), Arenado 3 (74), Desmond (49), Judge (26), Hicks (30), Encarnacion 3 (70), Gregorius (16), Torres 2 (52), Romine (17), Tauchman (20). SB_Romine (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (LeMahieu, Judge, Torres 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 2; New York 6 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hicks.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 8-7 1 1-3 7 6 6 2 1 60 6.29 Bettis 2 3 3 3 2 1 57 6.37 Estevez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 4.05 Shaw 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 37 4.67 Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 4.55 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 7-5 6 7 5 5 1 3 85 4.00 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.82 Hale 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Estevez 1-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Bettis (Voit). WP_Bettis.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:33. A_41,499 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.