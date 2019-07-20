Yankees 11, Rockies 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.307
|a-Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.334
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|Tauchman rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.223
|Voit 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Romine c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|5
|11
|Colorado
|000
|005
|000—
|5
|7
|2
|New York
|150
|300
|20x—11
|14
|0
a-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.
E_Senzatela (1), Bettis (1). LOB_Colorado 3, New York 9. 2B_Story (22), Murphy (19), Judge (4), Encarnacion (11), Gregorius (3). HR_Arenado (22), off Tanaka. RBIs_Story (56), Arenado 3 (74), Desmond (49), Judge (26), Hicks (30), Encarnacion 3 (70), Gregorius (16), Torres 2 (52), Romine (17), Tauchman (20). SB_Romine (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (LeMahieu, Judge, Torres 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 2; New York 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Hicks.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 8-7
|1
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|60
|6.29
|Bettis
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|57
|6.37
|Estevez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|4.05
|Shaw
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|4.67
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.55
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 7-5
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|85
|4.00
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.82
|Hale
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Estevez 1-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Bettis (Voit). WP_Bettis.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:33. A_41,499 (47,309).
