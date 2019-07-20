Listen Live Sports

Yankees 11, Rockies 5

July 20, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .312
Story ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Dahl rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .301
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .307
a-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Murphy 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 5
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .334
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297
Tauchman rf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .244
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .249
Encarnacion dh 5 0 2 3 0 1 .223
Voit 1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Gregorius ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .261
Torres 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .297
Romine c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Gardner lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243
Totals 38 11 14 10 5 11
Colorado 000 005 000— 5 7 2
New York 150 300 20x—11 14 0

a-struck out for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Senzatela (1), Bettis (1). LOB_Colorado 3, New York 9. 2B_Story (22), Murphy (19), Judge (4), Encarnacion (11), Gregorius (3). HR_Arenado (22), off Tanaka. RBIs_Story (56), Arenado 3 (74), Desmond (49), Judge (26), Hicks (30), Encarnacion 3 (70), Gregorius (16), Torres 2 (52), Romine (17), Tauchman (20). SB_Romine (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (LeMahieu, Judge, Torres 2, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 2 for 2; New York 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Hicks.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 8-7 1 1-3 7 6 6 2 1 60 6.29
Bettis 2 3 3 3 2 1 57 6.37
Estevez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 29 4.05
Shaw 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 37 4.67
Diaz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 4.55
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 7-5 6 7 5 5 1 3 85 4.00
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.82
Hale 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Estevez 1-0, Diaz 1-1. HBP_Bettis (Voit). WP_Bettis.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:33. A_41,499 (47,309).

