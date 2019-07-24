Listen Live Sports

Yankees 14, Twins 12, 10 innings,

July 24, 2019 1:27 am
 
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 5 2 2 2 Kepler cf 6 0 1 0
Judge rf 6 2 3 2 J.Plnco ss 5 2 3 3
Encrnco dh 5 2 2 0 Cruz dh 5 2 1 1
Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 E.Rsrio lf 6 2 2 1
LMahieu pr-1b 1 1 0 0 Sano 3b 6 2 2 5
Grgrius ss 5 2 5 7 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 5 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 5 0 2 1
Romine c 1 1 1 0 Adranza 1b 4 2 1 0
Torres 2b 5 1 2 1 J.Cstro c 4 2 2 1
Urshela 3b 6 1 1 0 Garver ph-c 0 0 0 0
Tuchman lf 5 2 2 1
Totals 48 14 20 13 Totals 44 12 15 12
New York 200 030 052 2—14
Minnesota 012 510 021 0—12

E_Gregorius (3). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_New York 10, Minnesota 13. 2B_Judge 2 (6), Encarnacion (12), Gregorius 2 (5), Urshela (19), Tauchman (10), J.Polanco (28), E.Rosario (15), Adrianza (4). HR_A.Hicks (11), Gregorius (6), J.Polanco (15), Cruz (21), Sano 2 (16). SB_Torres (4). SF_J.Polanco (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German 3 2-3 9 8 8 2 3
Hale 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 1
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Britton BS,4 1 2 2 2 0 1
A.Chapman W,3-2 BS,5 1 0 1 1 3 0
Ottavino H,24 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
C.Green S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Gibson 5 7 5 5 3 3
Stashak 2 4 0 0 0 3
Parker 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Duffey H,4 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
R.Harper BS,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers BS,5 1 2 2 2 1 1
K.Stewart L,2-2 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by German (Gonzalez), by German (Cruz). WP_German, K.Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_5:03. A_32,470 (38,649).

