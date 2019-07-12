Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|0
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|040
|00x—4
|10
|0
E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Hicks (9), Sanchez (8), Encarnacion (10), Torres (15), Gardner (12). 3B_Gardner (5). RBIs_LeMahieu (64), Encarnacion 3 (59). CS_Hicks (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Grichuk); New York 5 (Judge, Torres, Urshela 2, Gardner). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu.
DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-13
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|95
|6.22
|Gaviglio
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|4.06
|Shafer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.61
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 11-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|78
|3.40
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.03
|Green
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|5.35
HBP_Sanchez (Sanchez). WP_German.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_47,162 (47,309).
