Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Totals 32 0 6 0 0 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .332 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Hicks cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .240 Sanchez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Encarnacion dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .219 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Torres 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .296 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Totals 33 4 10 4 2 5

Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 1 New York 000 040 00x—4 10 0

E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Hicks (9), Sanchez (8), Encarnacion (10), Torres (15), Gardner (12). 3B_Gardner (5). RBIs_LeMahieu (64), Encarnacion 3 (59). CS_Hicks (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Grichuk); New York 5 (Judge, Torres, Urshela 2, Gardner). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-13 5 7 4 4 2 2 95 6.22 Gaviglio 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 4.06 Shafer 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.61 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 11-2 6 3 0 0 0 7 78 3.40 Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.03 Green 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 5.35

HBP_Sanchez (Sanchez). WP_German.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_47,162 (47,309).

