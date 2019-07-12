Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

July 12, 2019 10:05 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Totals 32 0 6 0 0 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .332
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Hicks cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .240
Sanchez c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Encarnacion dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .219
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Torres 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .296
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Gardner lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Totals 33 4 10 4 2 5
Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 1
New York 000 040 00x—4 10 0

E_Jansen (4). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Hicks (9), Sanchez (8), Encarnacion (10), Torres (15), Gardner (12). 3B_Gardner (5). RBIs_LeMahieu (64), Encarnacion 3 (59). CS_Hicks (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Biggio, Grichuk); New York 5 (Judge, Torres, Urshela 2, Gardner). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-13 5 7 4 4 2 2 95 6.22
Gaviglio 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 4.06
Shafer 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.61
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 11-2 6 3 0 0 0 7 78 3.40
Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.03
Green 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 5.35

HBP_Sanchez (Sanchez). WP_German.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_47,162 (47,309).

Sports News

The Associated Press

