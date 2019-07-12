Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

July 12, 2019 10:04 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard dh 4 0 2 0 LMahieu 1b 4 0 0 1
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Grrl Jr lf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 2 0
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 2 3
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 2 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 2 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 33 4 10 4
Toronto 000 000 000—0
New York 000 040 00x—4

E_D.Jansen (4). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_A.Hicks (9), G.Sanchez (8), Encarnacion (10), Torres (15), Gardner (12). 3B_Gardner (5). CS_A.Hicks (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-13 5 7 4 4 2 2
Gaviglio 2 2 0 0 0 2
Shafer 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
German W,11-2 6 3 0 0 0 7
Kahnle 1 2 0 0 0 0
Green 2 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Aa.Sanchez (G.Sanchez). WP_German.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_47,162 (47,309).

