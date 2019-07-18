Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 5, Rays 1

July 18, 2019 10:59 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Pham lf 2 1 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 0 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 3 1 Encrnco 1b 3 1 0 0
Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 2
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 1 1 1
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 1 0 0 1
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 1 1 0
Choi ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 28 5 6 4
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1
New York 000 014 00x—5

E_Kiermaier (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_N.Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18). SB_Meadows (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton L,11-3 5 2-3 5 5 5 4 4
Kittredge 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Green 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 3 2
Cessa W,1-1 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Green (N.Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).

