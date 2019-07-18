Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 5, Rays 1

July 18, 2019 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Pham lf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .276
Lowe 1b 3 0 3 1 0 0 .315
Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .186
Brosseau 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176
a-Choi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Totals 32 1 5 1 5 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .296
Encarnacion 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .221
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .254
Voit dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .275
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .305
Tauchman lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .229
Romine c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Totals 28 5 6 4 6 4
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 5 1
New York 000 014 00x—5 6 0

a-flied out for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18), off Morton. RBIs_Lowe (12), Gregorius 2 (15), Voit (52), Tauchman (19). SB_Meadows (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Diaz, Kiermaier, Adames 3); New York 2 (Romine 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 9; New York 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Gardner. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Lowe).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 11-3 5 2-3 5 5 5 4 4 90 2.61
Kittredge 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 1.80
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.63
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 1 1 0 0 1 2 31 4.91
Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 3 2 73 4.34
Cessa, W, 1-1 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 45 4.20
Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.70

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-1, Cessa 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Green (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.