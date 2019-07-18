Yankees 5, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.276
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Tauchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.229
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|4
|6
|4
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|014
|00x—5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Kiermaier (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18), off Morton. RBIs_Lowe (12), Gregorius 2 (15), Voit (52), Tauchman (19). SB_Meadows (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Diaz, Kiermaier, Adames 3); New York 2 (Romine 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 9; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Gardner. GIDP_Romine.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Lowe).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 11-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|90
|2.61
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|1.80
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.63
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.91
|Cortes Jr.
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|73
|4.34
|Cessa, W, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|4.20
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.70
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-1, Cessa 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Green (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).
