Yankees 5, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Pham lf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .276 Lowe 1b 3 0 3 1 0 0 .315 Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .186 Brosseau 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176 a-Choi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Totals 32 1 5 1 5 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .296 Encarnacion 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .221 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .254 Voit dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .275 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Tauchman lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .229 Romine c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Totals 28 5 6 4 6 4

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 5 1 New York 000 014 00x—5 6 0

a-flied out for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18), off Morton. RBIs_Lowe (12), Gregorius 2 (15), Voit (52), Tauchman (19). SB_Meadows (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Diaz, Kiermaier, Adames 3); New York 2 (Romine 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 9; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Gardner. GIDP_Romine.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Lowe).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 11-3 5 2-3 5 5 5 4 4 90 2.61 Kittredge 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 1.80 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.63 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 1 1 0 0 1 2 31 4.91 Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 3 2 73 4.34 Cessa, W, 1-1 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 45 4.20 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.70

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 3-1, Cessa 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Green (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).

