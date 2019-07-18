Yankees 6, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.291
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.308
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|New York
|020
|031
|00x—6
|10
|0
E_Diaz (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (14), LeMahieu (22), Hicks (10), Urshela (17). HR_Meadows (15), off German; Diaz (14), off German; Urshela (9), off Chirinos; Hicks (9), off Stanek. RBIs_Meadows (45), Diaz (37), Hicks (29), Sanchez (58), Voit (51), Urshela 3 (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi); New York 5 (LeMahieu 2, Sanchez, Gardner 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Lowe, Kiermaier.
DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit), (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, L, 8-5
|5
|9
|5
|4
|2
|8
|104
|3.29
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.29
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.08
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.89
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German, W, 12-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|90
|3.38
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.89
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.25
|Hale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.37
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:56.
