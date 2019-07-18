Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 6, Rays 2

July 18, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .291
Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .283
Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .280
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Totals 30 2 5 2 3 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .329
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .302
Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .243
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Sanchez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244
Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .245
Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Urshela 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Totals 35 6 10 6 2 9
Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 5 1
New York 020 031 00x—6 10 0

E_Diaz (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (14), LeMahieu (22), Hicks (10), Urshela (17). HR_Meadows (15), off German; Diaz (14), off German; Urshela (9), off Chirinos; Hicks (9), off Stanek. RBIs_Meadows (45), Diaz (37), Hicks (29), Sanchez (58), Voit (51), Urshela 3 (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi); New York 5 (LeMahieu 2, Sanchez, Gardner 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Lowe, Kiermaier.

Advertisement

DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit), (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, L, 8-5 5 9 5 4 2 8 104 3.29
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.29
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.08
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.89
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German, W, 12-2 6 4 2 2 2 5 90 3.38
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.89
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.25
Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.37

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

T_2:56.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.