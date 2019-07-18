Yankees 6, Rays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .291 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .283 Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .280 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Totals 30 2 5 2 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .329 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .302 Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .243 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Sanchez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244 Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .245 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Urshela 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Totals 35 6 10 6 2 9

Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 5 1 New York 020 031 00x—6 10 0

E_Diaz (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (14), LeMahieu (22), Hicks (10), Urshela (17). HR_Meadows (15), off German; Diaz (14), off German; Urshela (9), off Chirinos; Hicks (9), off Stanek. RBIs_Meadows (45), Diaz (37), Hicks (29), Sanchez (58), Voit (51), Urshela 3 (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi); New York 5 (LeMahieu 2, Sanchez, Gardner 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Voit. GIDP_Lowe, Kiermaier.

DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit), (LeMahieu, Gregorius, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, L, 8-5 5 9 5 4 2 8 104 3.29 Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.29 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.08 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.89 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA German, W, 12-2 6 4 2 2 2 5 90 3.38 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.89 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.25 Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.37

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56.

