The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees 6, Rays 2

July 18, 2019 7:33 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows lf 4 1 1 1 LMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 Judge rf 4 1 1 0
N.Lowe dh 3 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 2 2 1
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 1
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 0 0
d’Arnud c 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 1
Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 3 3
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 35 6 10 6
Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2
New York 020 031 00x—6

E_Y.Diaz (5). DP_New York 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (14), LeMahieu (22), A.Hicks (10), Urshela (17). HR_Meadows (15), Y.Diaz (14), A.Hicks (9), Urshela (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos L,8-5 5 9 5 4 2 8
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
German W,12-2 6 4 2 2 2 5
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 1 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56.

