Yankees 8, Rays 4, 10 innings,

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Diaz 1b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe ph-1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tuchman rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|3
|New York
|002
|000
|100
|5—8
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_A.Hicks (7), Meadows (14), Av.Garcia (14), Wendle (5). HR_G.Sanchez (24), Encarnacion (25). SB_Av.Garcia (9). CS_Gregorius (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|J.Happ
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Ottavino H,21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kahnle H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chapman W,2-1 BS,3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cessa
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hale S,2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Y.Chirinos
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Faria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake L,0-1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Pagan
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 10th
WP_Y.Chirinos, A.Chapman 2.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:14. A_21,974 (25,025).
