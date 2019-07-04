Listen Live Sports

...

Yankees 8, Rays 4, 10 innings,

July 4, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 2 Y.Diaz 1b-3b 5 0 1 0
A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 1 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 5 1 1 3 Meadows dh 5 0 2 0
Grgrius ss 5 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 1
Encrnco dh 5 1 1 1 Brsseau 3b 2 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe ph-1b 1 2 0 0
Ford 1b 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 0 1 0 0 Wendle 2b 5 1 1 1
Tuchman rf 3 1 1 1 d’Arnud c 4 0 1 1
Judge ph-rf 0 1 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Totals 37 8 8 8 Totals 38 4 9 3
New York 002 000 100 5—8
Tampa Bay 100 000 002 1—4

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_A.Hicks (7), Meadows (14), Av.Garcia (14), Wendle (5). HR_G.Sanchez (24), Encarnacion (25). SB_Av.Garcia (9). CS_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
J.Happ 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 5
Ottavino H,21 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kahnle H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,18 1 1 0 0 0 0
A.Chapman W,2-1 BS,3 1 3 2 2 2 2
Cessa 2-3 2 1 1 2 2
Hale S,2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos 7 5 3 3 1 5
Faria 1 0 0 0 1 3
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Drake L,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0
Pagan 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

WP_Y.Chirinos, A.Chapman 2.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:14. A_21,974 (25,025).

