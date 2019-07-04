Yankees 8, Rays 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .339 Hicks cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .221 Sanchez c 5 1 1 3 0 1 .251 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Encarnacion dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .225 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Ford 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200 Urshela 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .307 Tauchman rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .211 b-Judge ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234 Totals 37 8 8 8 4 12

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Pham lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .281 Meadows dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .288 Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .277 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .357 a-Lowe ph-1b 1 2 0 0 2 1 .256 Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Wendle 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .188 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .209 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Totals 38 4 9 3 8 11

New York 002 000 100 5—8 8 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 002 1—4 9 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-walked for Tauchman in the 10th.

LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Hicks (7), Meadows (14), Garcia (14), Wendle (5). HR_Encarnacion (25), off Chirinos; Sanchez (24), off Pagan. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (63), Hicks (25), Sanchez 3 (57), Encarnacion (56), Tauchman (15), Garcia (42), Wendle (6), d’Arnaud (20). SB_Garcia (9). CS_Gregorius (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Sanchez); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Meadows 2, Garcia, Brosseau, Adames). RISP_New York 5 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Wendle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 92 5.02 Ottavino, H, 21 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.88 Kahnle, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18 Britton, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.43 Chapman, W, 2-1, BS, 3-26 1 3 2 2 2 2 29 1.85 Cessa 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 33 4.75 Hale, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 7 5 3 3 1 5 101 3.15 Faria 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 1.42 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.17 Drake, L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 19 4.26 Pagan 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 1.64 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.89

Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hale 3-0, Pagan 3-3. WP_Chirinos, Chapman 2. PB_d’Arnaud (2).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:14. A_21,974 (25,025).

