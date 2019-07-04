Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Rays 4

July 4, 2019 9:40 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .339
Hicks cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .221
Sanchez c 5 1 1 3 0 1 .251
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Encarnacion dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .225
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Ford 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Urshela 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .307
Tauchman rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .211
b-Judge ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Totals 37 8 8 8 4 12
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Diaz 1b-3b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Pham lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .281
Meadows dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .288
Garcia rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .277
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .357
a-Lowe ph-1b 1 2 0 0 2 1 .256
Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Wendle 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .188
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .209
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Totals 38 4 9 3 8 11
New York 002 000 100 5—8 8 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 002 1—4 9 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-walked for Tauchman in the 10th.

LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Hicks (7), Meadows (14), Garcia (14), Wendle (5). HR_Encarnacion (25), off Chirinos; Sanchez (24), off Pagan. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (63), Hicks (25), Sanchez 3 (57), Encarnacion (56), Tauchman (15), Garcia (42), Wendle (6), d’Arnaud (20). SB_Garcia (9). CS_Gregorius (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Sanchez); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Meadows 2, Garcia, Brosseau, Adames). RISP_New York 5 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Wendle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 5 92 5.02
Ottavino, H, 21 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.88
Kahnle, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18
Britton, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.43
Chapman, W, 2-1, BS, 3-26 1 3 2 2 2 2 29 1.85
Cessa 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 33 4.75
Hale, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos 7 5 3 3 1 5 101 3.15
Faria 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 1.42
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.17
Drake, L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 19 4.26
Pagan 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 1.64
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.89

Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hale 3-0, Pagan 3-3. WP_Chirinos, Chapman 2. PB_d’Arnaud (2).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:14. A_21,974 (25,025).

