Yankees 8, Rays 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.339
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Ford 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Urshela 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Tauchman rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Judge ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Totals
|37
|8
|8
|8
|4
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|a-Lowe ph-1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Wendle 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.209
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|3
|8
|11
|New York
|002
|000
|100
|5—8
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|002
|1—4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-walked for Tauchman in the 10th.
LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Hicks (7), Meadows (14), Garcia (14), Wendle (5). HR_Encarnacion (25), off Chirinos; Sanchez (24), off Pagan. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (63), Hicks (25), Sanchez 3 (57), Encarnacion (56), Tauchman (15), Garcia (42), Wendle (6), d’Arnaud (20). SB_Garcia (9). CS_Gregorius (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Sanchez); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Meadows 2, Garcia, Brosseau, Adames). RISP_New York 5 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Wendle).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|92
|5.02
|Ottavino, H, 21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.88
|Kahnle, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.18
|Britton, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.43
|Chapman, W, 2-1, BS, 3-26
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|29
|1.85
|Cessa
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|33
|4.75
|Hale, S, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|101
|3.15
|Faria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|1.42
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.17
|Drake, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|4.26
|Pagan
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|1.64
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.89
Drake pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hale 3-0, Pagan 3-3. WP_Chirinos, Chapman 2. PB_d’Arnaud (2).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:14. A_21,974 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.