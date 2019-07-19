Yankees 8, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Rynld 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Innetta c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tuchman lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|Colorado
|020
|000
|000—2
|New York
|004
|103
|00x—8
E_G.Sanchez (12), Torres (14), Iannetta (3). DP_Colorado 1, New York 1. LOB_Colorado 8, New York 8. 2B_Desmond (24), Iannetta (9), Hampson (6), Tauchman (9). HR_McMahon (10), Judge (11), Encarnacion (29). SB_Tauchman (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-7
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Almonte
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|J.Happ W,8-5
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Ottavino H,23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tarpley S,2-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:15. A_44,316 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.