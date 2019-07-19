Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Rockies 2

July 19, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Colorado New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 5 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 5 2 2 2
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 2 1 2
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 0 0
D.Mrphy dh 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 5 1 1 4
Desmond cf 4 0 2 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 2 0
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0
M.Rynld 1b 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 2 0
Innetta c 4 1 2 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Hampson lf 3 0 1 1 Tuchman lf 4 2 3 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 36 8 12 8
Colorado 020 000 000—2
New York 004 103 00x—8

E_G.Sanchez (12), Torres (14), Iannetta (3). DP_Colorado 1, New York 1. LOB_Colorado 8, New York 8. 2B_Desmond (24), Iannetta (9), Hampson (6), Tauchman (9). HR_McMahon (10), Judge (11), Encarnacion (29). SB_Tauchman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,2-7 4 6 5 5 3 6
Almonte 2 4 3 3 0 0
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 2
J.Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0
New York
J.Happ W,8-5 5 8 2 2 2 8
Ottavino H,23 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tarpley S,2-2 3 1 0 0 0 6

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_44,316 (47,309).

