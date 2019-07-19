Yankees 8, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .307 Murphy dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Desmond cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .263 Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170 Iannetta c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .239 Hampson lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .208 Totals 34 2 9 2 2 17

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .330 Judge rf 3 2 1 2 2 1 .297 Sanchez c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .240 Encarnacion dh 5 1 1 4 0 1 .221 Hicks cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Tauchman lf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .246 Totals 36 8 12 8 4 8

Colorado 020 000 000—2 9 1 New York 004 103 00x—8 12 2

E_Iannetta (3), Sanchez (12), Torres (14). LOB_Colorado 8, New York 8. 2B_Desmond (24), Iannetta (9), Hampson (6), Tauchman (9). HR_McMahon (10), off Happ; Encarnacion (29), off Freeland; Judge (11), off Almonte. RBIs_McMahon (43), Hampson (10), LeMahieu 2 (67), Judge 2 (25), Encarnacion 4 (67). SB_Tauchman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Desmond, McMahon 2); New York 4 (Encarnacion 2, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); New York 1 (Tauchman, Sanchez).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 2-7 4 6 5 5 3 6 90 7.62 Almonte 2 4 3 3 0 0 42 4.02 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.09 Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.78 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 8-5 5 8 2 2 2 8 90 4.86 Ottavino, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.66 Tarpley, S, 2-2 3 1 0 0 0 6 49 7.30

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:15. A_44,316 (47,309).

