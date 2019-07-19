Yankees 8, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.263
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hampson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|17
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.297
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.221
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Tauchman lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|4
|8
|Colorado
|020
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|New York
|004
|103
|00x—8
|12
|2
E_Iannetta (3), Sanchez (12), Torres (14). LOB_Colorado 8, New York 8. 2B_Desmond (24), Iannetta (9), Hampson (6), Tauchman (9). HR_McMahon (10), off Happ; Encarnacion (29), off Freeland; Judge (11), off Almonte. RBIs_McMahon (43), Hampson (10), LeMahieu 2 (67), Judge 2 (25), Encarnacion 4 (67). SB_Tauchman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Desmond, McMahon 2); New York 4 (Encarnacion 2, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Sanchez. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); New York 1 (Tauchman, Sanchez).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-7
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|90
|7.62
|Almonte
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|42
|4.02
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.09
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.78
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 8-5
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|8
|90
|4.86
|Ottavino, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.66
|Tarpley, S, 2-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|49
|7.30
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:15. A_44,316 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.