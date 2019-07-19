Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 8, Rockies 2

July 19, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .307
Murphy dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Desmond cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .263
Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170
Iannetta c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .239
Hampson lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .208
Totals 34 2 9 2 2 17
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .330
Judge rf 3 2 1 2 2 1 .297
Sanchez c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .240
Encarnacion dh 5 1 1 4 0 1 .221
Hicks cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Torres ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Tauchman lf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .246
Totals 36 8 12 8 4 8
Colorado 020 000 000—2 9 1
New York 004 103 00x—8 12 2

E_Iannetta (3), Sanchez (12), Torres (14). LOB_Colorado 8, New York 8. 2B_Desmond (24), Iannetta (9), Hampson (6), Tauchman (9). HR_McMahon (10), off Happ; Encarnacion (29), off Freeland; Judge (11), off Almonte. RBIs_McMahon (43), Hampson (10), LeMahieu 2 (67), Judge 2 (25), Encarnacion 4 (67). SB_Tauchman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Desmond, McMahon 2); New York 4 (Encarnacion 2, Torres, Urshela). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. FIDP_Blackmon. GIDP_Urshela.

Advertisement

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds); New York 1 (Tauchman, Sanchez).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-7 4 6 5 5 3 6 90 7.62
Almonte 2 4 3 3 0 0 42 4.02
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.09
Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.78
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 8-5 5 8 2 2 2 8 90 4.86
Ottavino, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.66
Tarpley, S, 2-2 3 1 0 0 0 6 49 7.30

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

T_3:15. A_44,316 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.